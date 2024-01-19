Geneva (Union)

The United Nations announced yesterday that thousands of children have been born under “unimaginable” conditions in Gaza since the outbreak of war in the Strip more than three months ago.

After her recent return from a visit to Gaza, Tess Ingram, spokeswoman for the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), recounted her observations of unbearably harsh conditions faced by pregnant women, nurses, and newborns.

According to UNICEF, about 20,000 children were born during the war that broke out on October 7. “There is a child born every ten minutes in the midst of this horrific war,” Ingram told reporters in Geneva via video.

She added, “Motherhood should be an occasion for celebration…in Gaza, it is another child going to war,” stressing the need for urgent international action.

She continued: “Seeing newborn babies suffering, while some mothers bleed to death, should make us all anxious.”

The war destroyed the Palestinian Strip and displaced more than 80 percent of its population. Ingram described “heartbreaking” encounters with women caught up in this chaos.

Ingram spoke about a woman named Mashael who was pregnant when her house was bombed and her husband was trapped under its rubble for several days, as her fetus stopped moving… and she is still waiting for medical care.

She said: “Mothers face unimaginable challenges in obtaining adequate medical care, nutrition and protection before, during and after childbirth.”

She added, “The situation of pregnant women and newborns in the Gaza Strip is unimaginable and requires intensive and immediate measures.” Ingram pointed out that the mortality rate of newborns in Gaza is not yet known.

But she said, “Children are dying now because of the humanitarian crisis on the ground.”

She revealed that “under conditions of overcrowding and limited resources, medical teams are forced to remove mothers from the hospital within three hours of the caesarean section.”

She said, “These conditions expose mothers to the risk of miscarriage, death, stillbirth, premature birth, and psychological trauma.”

She pointed out that pregnant and breastfeeding women and infants live in “inhumane” conditions in temporary camps and suffer from malnutrition and the risk of drinking unsafe water.

She warned that this “puts approximately 135,000 children under the age of two at risk of acute malnutrition.”