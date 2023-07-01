New York (Union)

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported yesterday that since the outbreak of fighting in Sudan in mid-April, more than 2.6 million people have fled their homes.

The office indicated that more than 2.1 million people have been internally displaced, including 1.4 million people who fled the capital, Khartoum, and more than 560,000 people crossed the borders to neighboring countries, most of them to Egypt, Chad and South Sudan, according to the official website of the United Nations.

In the daily press conference, UN Deputy Spokesperson Farhan Haq said that, over the past two months, humanitarian organizations have reached more than 2.8 million people across the country with food, nutrition, health, water and protection services.

But Farhan Haq said insecurity and bureaucratic barriers to access, including a lack of visas for international NGOs, as well as attacks on humanitarian buildings and warehouses, continue to impede the ability of the UN and its partners to deliver aid safely.

He added, “We are facing great difficulties in reaching people in conflict-affected areas in Khartoum, Darfur and Kordofan. Since the beginning of the crisis, 13 humanitarian workers have been killed, and many more have been injured, and some are still missing.”

Farhan Haq, citing partners, reported that 43 humanitarian aid depots had been looted, making it difficult to resume and scale up relief operations.

Meanwhile, OCHA continues to facilitate the movement of relief supplies from Port Sudan and across conflict lines, as 480 trucks carrying about 19,700 metric tons of aid were delivered to the states of Gezira, Khartoum, Gedaref, Kassala, Sennar, Northern State, River Nile and Blue Nile between May and june.

Since 3 May, WFP has provided emergency food assistance to more than 1.2 million people in 14 of the country’s 18 states, including some hard-to-reach areas in Darfur. Despite the challenges in accessing Darfur, the World Food Program provided emergency food assistance and support to more than 420,000 people in the area.