The United Nations human rights office said at least 18 people were killed and more than 30 wounded in Myanmar on Sunday as police and military confronted anti-coup protesters across the country.

“We strongly condemn the escalation of violence against the protests in Myanmar and call on the army to immediately stop the use of force against peaceful protesters,” said Ravina Shamdasani, a spokeswoman for the office.

“The international community must show solidarity with the protesters and all those seeking to restore democracy in Myanmar,” Shamdasani added.