New York (Union)

The Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator stressed that killing and destruction cannot be allowed to continue in Gaza, calling on the warring parties to respect international humanitarian law, agree to a ceasefire on humanitarian grounds and stop the fighting.

Martin Griffiths said in a statement issued yesterday: “With the killing and destruction in Gaza reaching new levels of horror every day, the world continues to watch in shock as hospitals come under fire, children die in nurseries, and the entire population is deprived of basic means of survival,” adding that The United Nations and its partners, present in Gaza for decades, are committed to responding to growing humanitarian needs, guided, as always, by the principles of humanity, neutrality and independence.

On behalf of the humanitarian community, Griffiths urged the parties, all those with influence on them, and the international community to do everything in their power to support and implement a 10-point plan, which he outlined in his statement: “Facilitating the efforts of relief agencies to ensure the continuous and safe flow of aid convoys, and opening points Additional crossings for commercial trucks and aid, including the Kerem Shalom crossing, will allow the United Nations, other humanitarian organizations, and the public and private sectors to obtain fuel in sufficient quantities to provide aid and basic services.

He added: “Enabling humanitarian organizations to deliver aid throughout Gaza without hindrance or interference, allowing the expansion of the number of safe shelters for displaced people in schools and other public facilities throughout Gaza and ensuring that they remain in safe places throughout the period of hostilities, and improving the humanitarian notification mechanism to help spare civilians.” Civilian infrastructure, exposure to hostilities and facilitating the access of humanitarian aid.”

Griffiths added: “Allowing the establishment of relief distribution centers for civilians according to needs, and allowing civilians to move to safer areas and voluntarily return to their homes, in addition to financing the humanitarian response, which currently requires $1.2 billion, and implementing a ceasefire for humanitarian reasons to allow the resumption of services and commercial activities.” “It is also vital to facilitate the delivery of aid, allow the release of hostages, and allow civilians to catch their breath.”

The UN official said: These are the practical steps required to curb killing and destruction, describing the plan as comprehensive and affirming the determination to continue working to achieve each step, but he stressed the need for broad international support, calling on the world to take action before it is too late.