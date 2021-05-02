The match between Manchester United and Liverpool on the 34th day of the Premier League has been postponed for the incidents caused this afternoon in Manchester. Hundreds of fans blocked the exit of local players and invaded the legendary Old Trafford stadium due to protests from the chaotic Super League.

The Premier League has not yet made a decision on the holding of the match. “After a discussion between the police, the Premier League, the Trafford district council and the clubs, our match against Liverpool was postponed for reasons of caution and safety linked to today’s demonstration, “wrote the ‘red devils’ in their statement.

Thousands of supporters gathered at 13:00 GMT (14:00 local) to demonstrate in the vicinity of the stadium, leading to hundreds of them achieving sneak onto the grass of the mythical stadium.

The meeting was of the utmost importance, since if Liverpool win at the home of their great historical rival, Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City would be mathematically champion England just two days before their Champions League semi-final second leg against PSG.

“You can buy our club but you cannot buy our heart or our soul,” read a poster. Many of the fans wore the colors green and gold, ‘anti-Glazer’ symbols because they evoke Newton Heath, a club founded in 1878 and that 24 years later would become Manchester United.

Followers lit flares, they climbed to the goals and the stands, singing “We want the march of the Glazers.” With just over an hour to go before the match, it was still unclear whether the stadium had been completely emptied of intruders.

At the same time, in the center of the city there was a demonstration in front of the concentration hotel of the establishment directed by Solskjaer thus preventing the exit of the bus and with it, the one of the players.

In a context that has always been tense with the American Glazer family, who own the club, the recent episode of the project of Super league European Union, in which the ‘Red Devils’ were involved, has raised the pressure.

The club announced, shortly after leaving the Super League, the end-of-year departure of Ed Woodward, the executive vice president and representative of the Glazers at the club, symbol of all evils for fans.