EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section for free for its daily and global informative contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

For those of us who live in the Latin American and Caribbean subcontinent, there is no doubt that climate change is already affecting countless communities from Mexico to Patagonia. It is also clear that, as our region is the most unequal on the planet, with the richest 10% of the population having incomes 12 times greater than the poorest 10%, there is a significant percentage of our populations that are highly vulnerable to the adverse effects of climate change, many of whom do not have the capacity to adapt and are at a clear disadvantage in the face of the impacts that will come in the years and decades to come.

And is anything happening in this regard? Yes, in fact, Latin American and Caribbean governments and communities have been strengthening their climate services and policies in recent years. For example, half of the countries in the region have developed and presented their respective plans and communications national adaptation to climate change. Likewise, the vast majority of countries in the region have climate commitments with efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and adapt to the aforementioned impacts, although, of course, some are more ambitious and aligned with science than others.

Furthermore, as we have mentioned on previous occasions, Colombia and Brazil have taken the lead in climate and biodiversity negotiations as incoming presidents of the Summits on Biodiversity and Climate Change, in 2024 and 2025, respectively, which is relevant in light of the fact that Latin America has 40% of the world’s biodiversity and 12% of the total arable land. Brazil has also assumed the presidency of the Group of 20 this year, and has included among its strategic priorities the fight against hunger, poverty and inequality, sustainable development and the reform of global governance.

Latin America and the Caribbean are making these efforts to reduce the impacts of climate change and maintain proactive leadership, and yet it is the region that is least climate finance receives (Asia 36%, Africa 29%, Latin America and the Caribbean 10%). Of the total climate financing that developed countries say they provide to the developing world as a whole, 55% are loans that continue to perpetuate debt cycles and only 28% responds to adaptationthat is, 32.4 billion dollars out of 115.9 billion. This for our region exacerbates the fact that in 2020 the public debt exceeded the 70% of regional GDPa trend that has continued to increase since the global financial crisis, and climate financing, which should support our countries to have better development prospects and to address this crisis, is actually deepening the unsustainability of debt schemes.

Meanwhile, adaptation needs and costs continue to increase, while climate mitigation ambition is insufficient. The gap in adaptation financing in line with the needs of developing countries is between US$194 and US$366 billion annually, and adaptation costs and needs are between 10 and 18 times higher than current flows. At the same time, the average annual adaptation need of Latin American and Caribbean countries is at least US$194 billion. $51 billion by 2030. ECLAC has calculated that to meet their climate commitments, countries in the region require an investment of between 3.7% and 4.9% of regional GDP per year until 2030. Given that by 2020 financing is provided by 0.5% of regional GDP, closing the climate financing gap requires increasing mobilization between 7 and 10 times.

Latin America and the Caribbean have rarely managed to have a common voice to defend their needs and priorities in international forums. However, the political pendulum to the left and the right, and the personal affinities of presidents and ministers have in many cases prevailed in the face of a scenario that worsens year after year: greater impacts and less access to adequate and fair financing.

It is of utmost importance to bring to the logic of political realism the harsh reality that socioeconomic and climatic vulnerability knows no right or left. The climate justice that is now demanded by the most vulnerable populations – who are already being displaced – and by the younger generations who will inherit the results of our action – or our inaction – is now joined by the historical struggles of the indigenous peoples of our America against the plundering of their resources, and results in a “contemporary structure of dispossession”, as Galeano stated, which does not operate as an articulator of political positions.

Given the regional leadership in multilateral processes and the beginning of new government efforts, including that of scientist Claudia Sheinbaum, who has a clear obligation to play a new leading and progressive role in Mexico, it is time to build a common regional vision and strategy to address collective action dilemmas, such as cross-border climate risks and insufficient financing. Joint constructions can help remedy the increase in social and economic unrest with the long-awaited development that has been a long time coming for a majority of communities, to which is added the recurrence of oblivion.