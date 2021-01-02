The 7-member National Coordination Committee of the United Kisan Morcha discussed the ongoing negotiations with the Government of India and the forthcoming outline of the farmers ‘movement on Saturday in the Press Club of Delhi to discuss the farmers’ agitation against the new agricultural laws. During this time, the United Farmers Front announced that if their demands were not met, the farmers would take out a tractor parade across the country on 26 January.

During this, Swaraj India leader Yogendra Yadav said that it is a lie that the government has accepted 50 percent demands of the farmers. We have not received anything on paper yet. Yogendra Yadav said that these farmers’ movements are now in a decisive phase, I would say as much about the talks on the 30th that the tail has come out, the elephant is yet to come out. The government has not bothered to get legal rights to MSP and reject all three agricultural laws.

Tractor parade will be held on 26 January

Farmers Unions said that we have called a tractor parade for Delhi Cooch on 26 January. Darshan Pal, president of the Revolutionary Farmers Union, said that the tractor parade, to be held on January 26 with the national flag, would be called ‘Kisan Parade’. He said that on January 23, we will march towards the houses of governors in various states and on January 26, ‘Tractor Farmers Parade’ will be held in Delhi.

The farmers union said that we were peaceful, peaceful and will remain peaceful, but will stay on the borders of Delhi until the new agricultural laws are repealed. Farmer leaders said that new moves were done to discredit the farmers’ movement, whose pole has been exposed to the public.

More than 50 farmers killed so far

Farmer leader Ashok Dhawale said that during the last 38 days during the farmers’ agitation on the borders of Delhi, more than 50 farmers have died so far. He said that far away from giving martyr status to these farmers, the Prime Minister has not said a word while expressing grief over his death.

Earlier, Union Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Chaudhary said today that I am confident that in the next round of talks with farmers, a concrete solution will be found and the protest will end. All three agricultural laws are in favor of the farmers. They sought to get rid of middlemen and sell their crops at the rate of their choice. Kailash Chaudhary said that even if there is a mistake in the new bill regarding contract farming, investigation cannot be done against the farmer. It also states that no agreement will be made regarding the land of the farmer. The bill is favorable for farmers and the Prime Minister wants them to be ‘self-reliant’.

Significantly, the agitation of farmers’ organizations on the Delhi border against the new agricultural laws continues on Saturday on the 38th. The bitter cold has no effect on them and they are determined to stage a sit-in till their demands are met. Leaders of farmer organizations say that their agitation will continue till the withdrawal of agricultural laws.

Explain that the farmers recently enacted three new agricultural laws – The Producers Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) ) Are opposing the Act, 2020.