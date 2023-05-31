In the United Kingdom, this May 31 is the first of two strikes announced by workers of railway companies, who are seeking a salary increase to handle the high cost of living generated by year-on-year inflation, which has already exceeded double digits.

This week, two strikes are announced in the United Kingdom to request better wages, which will allow them to cope with the high cost of living due to the rise in inflation. Workers from 15 British railway companies star this Wednesday, May 31, the first of these.

While the members of the Aslef union will be unemployed today and on Saturday, May 3, which coincides with the final of the FA Cup of English football; those who belong to the RMT transport union will join the strike on Wednesday and Friday, May 2.

The reason for the workers in the railway sector, who have been unemployed on several occasions in recent months, is the same: to demand a salary increase which compensates for year-on-year inflation that stands at 8.7% after having exceeded the 10%, well above the 2% target set by the Bank of England.

Taking into account the number of companies that support the strike, it is estimated that only 40% of rail services will be operating this Wednesday.

The train drivers are “determined to get a resolution and stay on this for the long haul,” Aslef general secretary Mick Whelan told the media.

“After four years without a pay raise, my workers feel they are entitled to one, particularly during this cost of living crisis,” he added.

With information from EFE