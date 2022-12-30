United Kingdom, a woman discovers she has two uteruses: “It was difficult to accept it, I had to tell it”

at 16-year-old Annie Charlotte discovers she has two vaginas, two uteruses, and two cervixes. Today, the woman is 23 years oldis from Surrey in southeastern England and tells how this its conformation gave her problems during the’adolescencewhile today it is his main source of income.

Annie Charlotte she realized she had something unique and opened a profile Only Fans in 2020. The girl then learned to monetize her condition and today she earns up to 70 thousand pounds a month (about 80 thousand euros) also thanks to his popular Instagram page.

Annie Charlotte gave an interview to the Mirror, where she says she discovered she had two vaginas, two uteri and two cervixes when she underwent one gynecological visit to apply the aspiral. At the time of the events, a friend of hers was with the girl who tried to comfort her when the nurse, while she had prepared all the material to proceed, states: “She made a confused and surprised sound. I was told that having children would be very difficult and would involve many hospital visits and eventually preterm delivery by caesarean section, as the fetus would not have enough space to carry it to term. I was also told there would be the possibility of more miscarriages.”





In medicine the condition of Annie Charlotte it is called medicine didelphic or double uterus, implies that she has two menstrual cycles, which she currently controls with contraception, and that she could conceive two children at the same time because, Annie says, both vaginas are ‘fully functional.’ “But the fear of having children or trying to conceive is something I have worried about for a long time. I was a young woman. I was just starting to get interested in dating and exploring different parts of my body and all of a sudden I was said it was different than all the others,” she says Annie.

