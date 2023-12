Protesters in support of the Essequibo referendum | Photo: EFE

The United Kingdom is preparing to send a warship to Guyana, a former British colony, because of tensions with neighboring Venezuela, involving the sovereignty of the Essequibo region, EFE reported.

The territory, covering 160,000 square kilometers, is rich in mineral and oil resources, and has been administered by Guyana since 1966, but claimed by Venezuela.

The sending of the warship by the United Kingdom would be a “demonstration of military and diplomatic support” from the country, the “BBC” reported this Sunday.

A British Ministry of Defense spokesperson confirmed last Thursday that HMS Trent, a British ship that had been sent to the Caribbean to combat drug trafficking, had been transferred following Venezuela's threats to annex Essequibo.

The dispute escalated after Venezuela approved the annexation of Essequibo in a unilateral referendum on December 3, and Nicolás Maduro's government ordered the establishment of a military division near the disputed area, among other measures.

Observers have warned of the danger that, if Venezuela invades the territory, it could trigger the most significant armed conflict between South American countries since the Falklands War in 1982.