The United Kingdom is preparing to propose to NATO an “important” deployment of troops, weapons, warships and planes in Europe, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Saturday (29), to respond to the increase in “hostility”. Russian” against Ukraine.

“This set of measures will send a clear message to the Kremlin that we will not tolerate its destabilizing activity and will always stand by our NATO allies in the face of Russian hostility,” Johnson said in a statement published this evening.

The offer, to be made to NATO commanders next week, would be that the British government would double the contingent of about 1,150 British troops currently stationed in eastern European countries and send “defensive weapons” to Estonia, its official said. cabinet.

“I have ordered our Armed Forces to prepare to deploy in Europe next week, ensuring that we are in a position to support our NATO allies by land, sea and air,” he said.

The British leader added that if Russian President Vladimir Putin opts for “bloodshed and destruction” in Ukraine, it will be “a tragedy for Europe”.

“Ukraine must be free to choose its future,” he added.

Johnson, who has experienced strong political pressure in his country in recent weeks after a series of scandals, said on Friday that he would speak with Putin in the coming days to ask him to de-escalate Ukraine.

In the meantime, he is expected to visit the region next week.

Relations between Russia and Westerners are at their most tense since the Cold War, after Moscow sent thousands of troops to the Ukrainian border.

