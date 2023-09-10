The announcement was made by the British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, at the 18th G20 Summit, held in India

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak, announced on Sunday (September 10, 2023) that the country will make a contribution of US$2 billion (around R$10 billion at current exchange rates) to the Green Climate Fund. In statementthe British government says this is “the largest single funding commitment the UK has made to help the world combat climate change”.

Sunak is in New Delhi, the capital of India, to participate in the 18th G20 Summit, which ends this Sunday (September 10). The meeting’s theme is “One Earth, One Family, One Future”.

Speaking on the first day of the 18th G20 Summit, Sunak called on leaders to work together ahead of COP28, which will be held at the end of 2023, to reduce carbon emissions and help the most vulnerable countries deal with the consequences of climate changes. “This is the kind of leadership the world rightly expects from G20 countries“, he said.

The amount announced by the United Kingdom represents, according to the government, a 12.7% increase in the previous contribution made by the country to the fund in the period 2020-2023.

The Green Climate Fund was created by 194 countries following the Copenhagen Agreement, held during COP15. It was proposed in 2009 and founded in 2010.

“The Green Climate Fund is the largest global fund dedicated to supporting developing countries in reducing global emissions and helping people adapt to the effects of climate change”, declared the British government.

“The UK continues to demonstrate global climate leadership, having cut emissions faster than any other G7 country”, he stated. Here’s the fullin English, of the statement (PDF – 147 kB).

On Saturday (September 9), Sunak met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In your profile on X (ex-Twitter), Modi he wrote what “India and the UK will continue to work towards a prosperous and sustainable planet”.

G20 SUMMIT

The 18th G20 Summit is held in New Delhi, capital of India, on Saturday (Sept 9) and Sunday (Sep 10). With the theme “One Earth, One Family, One Future”, authorities from member countries and guests discuss food and energy security, international debt, technology, climate change and other topics. The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) participates in meetings.

The G20 is a group made up of the 19 most industrialized economies in the world and the European Union. The countries that make up the group are: Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the United Kingdom and U.S.

On August 28, the Indian government confirmed that Russian President Vladimir Putin will not participate in person at the meeting. The Russian government did not provide the reason for Putin’s absence. He will be represented by Chancellor Sergey Lavrov.

Chinese President Xi Jinping is also not attending the event. The Chinese government did not detail the reason for the absence of the president or said whether he will participate virtually. On Monday (September 4), the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the leader of the Asian power will be represented by Prime Minister Li Qiang.

The Prime Minister of Spain, Pedro Sánchez, canceled his presence on Thursday (September 7) after he was diagnosed with Covid-19. He will be represented by Nadia Calviño, vice prime minister and minister of Economy, and by José Manuel Albares, minister of Foreign Affairs. Spain is not a member of the G20, but is considered a permanent guest of the group.

Here are others present at the event:

Emmanuel Macron President of France;

Justin Trudeau Prime Minister of Canada;

Giorgia Meloni Prime Minister of Italy;

Joe Biden president of United States;

Alberto Fernandez president of Argentina;

Cyril Ramaphosa , president of South Africa;

, Yoon Suk-yeol president of South Korea;

Recep Tayyip Erdogan President of Türkiye;

Rishi Sunak Prime Minister of the United Kingdom;

Fumio Kishida Prime Minister of Japan;

Anthony Albanese Prime Minister of Australia;

Olaf Scholz Chancellor of Germany;

Joko Widodo president of Indonesia;

Mohammed bin Salman prince of Saudi Arabia;

Sheikh Hasina Prime Minister of Bangladesh;

Abdel Fattah al-Sisi president of Egypt;

Pravind Kumar Jugnauth Prime Minister of Mauritius;

Mark Rutte Prime Minister of the Netherlands;

Tinubu Ball President of Nigeria;

Haitham bin Tarik al-Said Sultan of Oman;

Lee Hsien Loong Prime Minister of Singapore;

Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan President of the United Arab Emirates;

Azali Assoumani president of Comoros and the African Union;

Janet Yellen US Treasury Secretary;

Ursula von der Leyen President of the European Commission;

Charles Michel President of the European Council;

Kristalina Georgieva general director of the IMF (International Monetary Fund).

Brazil will assume the presidency of the G20 on December 1, 2023. The mandate runs until November 30, 2024. According to Itamaraty, the main themes from then on in the group will be:

combating inequalities in a broad way, in the social area, between countries in relation to access to resources, in the means to face the climate issue, in the fight against hunger and poverty;

sustainable development, seen broadly;

reform of global governance to better represent the world and be more “fair and effective”.

The 2024 summit will be carried out in Rio de Janeiro on November 18 and 19, 2024.

