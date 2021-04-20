Four days after her husband’s funeral, the Queen isabel II she will celebrate her 95th birthday alone at Windsor Castle on Wednesday. A “sanitary cloud” of 22 people accompanies her: from her valets to her designer, Angela Kelly. Children they should take turns To greet her.

Prince Andrew will arrive first and then Sophie and Edward, the Earls of Wessex, who are very close to the sovereign. There will be a “family broken” to accompany the queen in this sad period of her life. Due to the pandemic, she must be restricted in the number of people she can see.

Until now, the queen is still in the palace. It has been seen drive your own Jaguar green to reach the gardens of Frogmore, where he walks his new puppies, a Corgi named Muick and a Dorgi named Fergus with Candy, his old dog. A gift she received when Prince Philip was admitted to the hospital.

Royal family behind the coffin of Prince Philip. Photo: Reuters

A significant birthday. Widow, with her family in crisis and without much spirit of reconciliation, and in view of the prospect of changes in the monarchy, with a more preponderant role of Prince Charles in the delegation of official functions and travel and redistribution of positions and royal patronage, without the Sussexes and Prince Andres.

After the duel

Friday will be the last day of mourning for the queen. She will continue her official activities. He will continue to live at Windsor Palace and will travel to Buckingham Palace for official functions.

The queen’s first duty when she returns to work will be dealing with red boxes of government papers. Attendees are already discussing a number of potential Windsor engagements in the days after, most likely by video call or phone. His first public engagement will be the state opening of parliament on May 11, when he will deliver the traditional speech on behalf of the government with Prince Charles at his side, as has become the custom in recent years.

The queen has a birthday twice: once really and once in a formal way. Photo: Reuters

The queen’s birthday twice: one really and the other formally. The official birthday is celebrated in June and is usually marked by the Trooping the Color parade, although it will not take place in its traditional form for a second year due to the pandemic. Buckingham Palace said options for a parade at Windsor Castle were being considered.

Prince Charles to Wales

Prince Charles went alone to Llwynwermod, at Llandovery, his country home in Wales, to his private duel, following an extraordinary summit with Prince William and Prince Harry immediately after Prince Philip’s funeral. Prince Harry returned to Frogmore Cottage, after a walk alone with his father, for the big reunion of the three.

The bond is so tight that he must have written letters to his father before he arrived in Britain because I did not answer the phone. There he promised to “respect the institutions.” It is not known if he will see Queen Elizabeth again even on her birthday, who is not in the mood for a confrontation and always avoids them.

Prince Charles went alone to Llwynwermod, at Llandovery, his country home in Wales. Photo: AFP

Carlos left after a face-to-face meeting at Frogmore Cottage with his two children, where the ‘little steps’ towards a reconciliation began, following Harry and Meghan’s explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey. But first father and son walked alone, before the family gathering.

The crown prince believed he needed to be alone in Wales without Camila and her children, to think about the coming monarchy, his role, and the unprecedented family crisis he faces. Prince Charles has decided amend the link with his son, according to sources.

No one heard the conversation. There were no courtiers close. Just the three of them. Harry’s complaint is that all of his positions were leaked to the British tabloids afterwards.

Kate also attended parts of the conversations between the brothers, some of which took place at Frogmore Cottage, Harry’s home. Princess Eugenie and her husband, who now live in the house with their baby, disappeared.

An icy welcome

Prince Harry was greeted with absolute coldness by most of the royal family. Princess Anne, Edward, the queen’s son, and Sophie, his wife, the Earls of Wessex, did not speak to him. They do not forgive his interview and his description of the Royal Family as “racist” and that he abandoned him and Meghan.

The only one who showed his solidarity was Prince Andrew. The atmosphere was no better than that of his last appearance at Westminster Abbey, on the last day the Sussexes had an official activity in Britain, before their departure.

Prince Harry was received with absolute coldness by most of the royal family. Photo: Reuters

But, in an unprecedented development, which reveals the depth of its rupture, Charles and William preferred to meet with Harry completely alone, so that no one’s words could be misinterpreted or filtered out later. The crisis of confidence is absolute between one and the other. It will cost enormously to rebuild it, if one day they do.

They could only spend a short time together outdoor due to Covid restrictions and also no staff, including high-level courtiers, to listen to what was being said.

A mini monarchy

Prince Charles will design his monarchy only in Wales, in their own way. There will be a summit in the next 15 days to say how the Royal Family will work.

Prince William will need to be involved because changes can also affect him when he inherits the throne.

He wants a “Little monarchy” with the queen, he and his wife Camilla and the Dukes of Cambridge, William and Kate. The Sussexes are not included, as is Prince Andres.

The Wessexes will have to join. Hundreds of royal patronages and acts in which the Royal Family participated each year will surely be cut off. It will not be the current 3,000 ceremonies.

It is not known whether Prince Harry is still in Britain or took the only daily plane to Los Angeles from British Airways on Tuesday.

