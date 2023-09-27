Despite not having been called by any political party, thousands of Britons took to the streets of central London on Saturday to demonstrate against brexit, the withdrawal of the United Kingdom from the European Union (EU), which was voted on more than seven years ago in a controversial referendum and became a reality as of midnight on January 31, 2020.

A version of Yellow submarine, a popular song by The Beatles, adapted for the occasion, was chanted by the marchers: ““We all live in a Brexit tragedy.” brexit)they harangued.

According to surveys, young people – who attended the protest en masse – are the ones who feel most affected by the break with Europewhich took away, among others, the famous Erasmus educational exchange program.

Greg Melville, 23, a university student and activist of the Green Party, demanded, in the middle of the march, “the same right that my older brothers had to study and work in Europe.” “We are tired of the hypocrisy of our politicians and that no one dares to say that the brexit “It was a mistake,” he concluded.

“I am European and taking that away from me is cruel, just like taking it away from my grandchildren,” was outraged Frances Smith, a 68-year-old retiree, dressed in the blue of the EU flag.

Before Brexit, the UK was performing slightly better than equivalent EU countries, and now it is just as mediocre

“No one wants to acknowledge that the brexit “It has been a disaster, neither the Government nor the Labor opposition,” said Steven Bray, a 54-year-old anti-Brexit activist who became famous in 2018 and 2019 for marching daily against the United Kingdom’s departure from the EU, during the protest. in front of parliament westminster.

Although the most conservative media that supported the brexitlike The Daily Express, minimized the magnitude of the march of what they called “desperate reunifiers”, the truth is that all the polls show that a clear majority views the country’s departure from the EU with a bad eye.

An average of 60% of those surveyed, in the different surveys, consider that the brexit It was a mistake, against 10 percent who believe it works well and 30 percent who believe it will only be positive in the long term.

Dissatisfaction has been growing. In November last year, in a YouGov poll, 56 percent said that the United Kingdom had made a mistake in leaving the EU, against 46% who thought the same at the beginning of 2022.

The newspaper The Independent, earlier this year, revealed its own survey in which 65% declared themselves willing to demand a new referendum to return to the EU. And, if that vote were to take place, 49% would vote in favor of the return, against 38% who would vote against. In June 2016, in the referendum that defined the exit, 51.9% voted for the break with the continent.

From speech to reality

Among those who supported the brexit There were many farmers and small industrialists who were swept up in the populist discourse of the Brexiters, according to which these producers suffered from the supposed unfair competition of European goods.

The promoters of the exit said that British products would find new markets in United States, Canada and Australia, and that the continent market was not essential. But the reality turned out to be very different.

Food production has suffered a severe blow. Workers are needed and labor has become more expensive. Furthermore, the procedures to import or export to the European market have become long and cumbersome, so much so that many small businessmen have given up and have decided to concentrate on the domestic market, an option that limits their growth.

“It is a disastrous situation, which is getting out of control…” Liz Webster, leader of Save British Food, an NGO that represents hundreds of farmers who think that the brexit it harms them.

“UK trade is tied up in too much bureaucracy,” he said. And he added: “I am very concerned about food security, food reserves and food supply (…) The quick solution is to free up our trade by returning to the single market as soon as possible.”

Among small and medium-sized industrial companies, there are similar feelings. The same among those who are dedicated to importing. The United Kingdom is a large consumer of wines from the continent, and the shipments that before brexit They took days to arrive, now they take months.

“There are many companies that are struggling, suffering, every day the situation makes us angry (…) We need to have sincere conversations (with political leaders) about the customs union and the single market,” demanded a few weeks ago Ben Wilcock, one of the affected importers.

Trade and investment

Before the brexit, Europe was the United Kingdom’s largest trading partner with an exchange of 700 billion dollars annually. When customs controls, derived from the country’s withdrawal from the EU, came into force, there was a drastic drop in those figures, which worsened throughout 2020 with the covid-19 pandemic.



Then, the levels began to recover little by little, but experts consider that the rebound would have been, not only faster, but greater, if it had not been for the brexit.

While in the G7 powers, international trade once again represented, on average, more than 100 percent of GDP once the covid crisis passed, in the case of the United Kingdom, British imports and exports are today only 95% of GDP .

A survey by the British Chamber of Commerce of more than 500 companies revealed that more than half remain today – three and a half years after the entry into force of the brexit– dealing with procedures, paperwork and permits that were not necessary when there was customs and commercial integration between the British Isles and the continent.

Research from the London School of Economics concluded that the price of food imported into the United Kingdom from the EU increased by 6 percent in the first year of the year. brexit.

In the field of investment, many analysts consider that it has been hit by the uncertainty that the brexit awakens about the near and long-term future of the British economy. Some studies suggest that investment levels would be 25% higher today if there had not been brexitalthough it is a highly disputed figure.

Regarding employment, a study of Center for European Reform and UK in a Changing Europe estimates that at the end of 2022 there were 330,000 fewer jobs in the United Kingdom on behalf of the brexitwith a significant impact on sectors such as transportation, hospitality and retail trade, undoubtedly the most affected after the decision.

Many Britons still resist the idea of ​​leaving the EU, for which the deadline expires on January 31, 2020, and that is why protests have been held in front of the United Kingdom Parliament.

Little or a lot, but fall



A figure that summarizes the British problem has to do with the economic growth of the G7 countries. From the months prior to the pandemic until the third quarter of last year, a period that coincides with the entry into force of the brexit and its first 30 months, although all seven nations were hit by the covid crisis, by the ninth month of 2022 all, except the United Kingdom, had seen their GDP grow above pre-pandemic levels: United States, 4.3%; Canada, 3%; Italy, 1.8%; France, 1%; Japan, 0.9%; and Germany, 0.3%. Only the United Kingdom was still below: -0.4 percent.

Once again, the figures have been controversial, as a recent review of British indicators led to an adjustment that would place the United Kingdom with growth of more than one percent compared to pre-pandemic levels.

But, similar adjustments are taking place in other G7 countries, and all upwards. This added to the fact that the British had been growing for years more than their peers in that group.

As Douglas McWilliams, of the Center for Business and Economics consulting group – a defender of brexit–: “The truth is that, before brexitthe UK was performing slightly better than equivalent EU countries, and now it is just as mediocre.”

By crossing different studies on the impact of brexit in the growth of the British economy, some speak of up to five percentage points of GDP lost since when the referendum was won by the option to leave – and expectations began to be damaged – until the middle of this year.

Others question these numbers and say that the blow has been minor, placing it within a margin between two and three percentage points. But, beyond the dance of figures, only one thing seems indisputable: the debate is not whether there was a fall or improvement, but rather how much the fall was.

Despite the evidence, the protests that are increasing and the polls where support for the brexit is increasingly a minority, political leaders still do not dare to open the debate, much less raise the possibility of a new referendum.

Among conservatives, many of whom supported withdrawal from the EU, those who dare to talk about the issue ask for patience and say that, over time, the burdens will be adjusted.

His Labor opponents criticize the Tories (Conservatives) for having thrown the country into a brexit hard, but they don’t go any further. They are favorites to win the general elections in May 2023 and believe that talking about a new referendum to return to the EU is electorally dangerous.

Their leader, Keir Starmer, knows that, as demonstrated by the issue of brexitopinion is changing and, for now, he prefers that the conservatives, who continue to defend the 2016 referendum decision, wear themselves out alone, while he rubs his hands waiting for next year’s elections.

