The United Kingdom registered a record when applying 873,784 vaccines in one day this Saturday. With that mark, more than 27.6 million vaccinated people were reached, which means that more than half of the adult population received at least one dose against the coronavirus, according to data from the British Ministry of Health.

The figure exceeded the previous maximum record, which had occurred on Friday, with more than 844 thousand doses applied on the day. Thus, England is among the countries with the highest speed in its immunization campaign, although analysts warn that the campaign could slow down in April due to the scarcity of inputs.

This was reported by the British Health Minister, Matt hancock, who added that more than two million people have already received the two vaccine applications. “This gigantic team effort shows the best of Britain,” he said.

In a video posted on Twitter, the minister called the record number of doses administered “a great success”. “I want to say many, many thanks to everyone involved, including half of all adults who they have presented“, he celebrated.

I’m delighted that yesterday we saw another RECORD day of vaccinations across the UK with 873,784 jabs being administered. Vaccinations are our way out of this, so when you get the call, get the jab. pic.twitter.com/FJQP9i5Wq5 – Matt Hancock (@MattHancock) March 21, 2021

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who had urged “everyone to accept a vaccine when invited to receive it, also celebrated the record, in his networks and thanked the commitment to the campaign.

However, the specialist in epidemiological models Mike tildesley, an advisor to the British government, warned that there is a danger that new strains could put the program at risk vaccination in the next few months.

Coincidentally, other experts warned about a possible arrival of a third wave contagion and discouraged travel abroad.

“I think we are at a real risk if a lot of people start traveling abroad in July and August because of the potential to bring more of these new variants into the country,” Tildesley said.

Yesterday was a record-breaking day for the vaccine rollout, with 873,784 people receiving a jab. A huge thank you to everyone involved and please come forward to get your jab when you are invited to do so. – Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) March 21, 2021

Internees and deaths from Covid-19 keep going down due to the effect of vaccines, but there are concerns that cases could increase rapidly once restrictions are eased.

In the daily report they reported that this Sunday there were 33 fatalities due to Covid-19, compared to 96 the previous day, and recorded 5,312 infections in the last 24 hours.

The global count of the European country amounted to 126,155 deaths, while the infections are already 4,296,583.

For the second day running, the team has reached a new RECORD number of vaccines administered in a single day – 873,784. This mammoth team effort shows the best of Britain – THANK YOU to the British public for coming forward. pic.twitter.com/xtFlyayp7M – Matt Hancock (@MattHancock) March 21, 2021

In reference to the hospital situation, the health authorities detailed that 437 people required to be admitted from Saturday to Sunday, although the global number of hospitalized has been decreasing for days.

So far, 6,162 people remain hospitalized with the disease in the country, 830 of whom need mechanical respiration, the latter figures not updated and corresponding to Saturday.

With agencies.

DS