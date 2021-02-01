Sir Tom Moore, British icon in the fight against Covid-19, was hospitalized on Sunday January 31, overtaken by Covid-19. This World War II veteran had made himself known at the start of the pandemic: just recovered from cancer and a hip fracture, he multiplied the tours of his garden, equipped with his walker, to collect funds for nursing staff. 37 million euros later, he becomes a national hero. The British flood him with letters on his hundredth birthday. Queen Elizabeth II ennobles him.



Monday February 1, the British press devoted its headlines to this extraordinary character. The whole of the UK is calling for support.

Before being infected with Covid-19, Tom Moore suffered from pneumonia. He therefore could not be vaccinated. His condition is worrying, given his age, but according to his daughter, he is not in intensive care.

