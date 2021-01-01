The laboratories had planned that the two doses of vaccine would be injected one month apart. “But the British, who realized they would have a hard time keeping up, decided to extend the time between the first and second dose., indicates the journalist and doctor Damien Mascret, Thursday, December 31, on the set of 20 Hours. This means, for example, that for the AstraZeneca vaccine, which is also carried out with the University of Oxford, instead of waiting four weeks, we can go up to 12 weeks to do the second dose.“.

Thus, in the meantime, the doses can be used to make even more vaccinations among the population. “They took advantage of this with Pfizer’s vaccine, which also had to be given a month apart. Again, they decided to extend the deadline to three months“, continues the doctor. The objective is to vaccinate many more people.

The JT

The other subjects of the news