To be able to leave the United Kingdom, thousands of truck drivers had to arm themselves with patience, Thursday December 24 in Dover. While waiting for a negative PCR test for Covid-19, necessary to be able to return to France, endless queues of trucks have formed. So many people will not be able to make it home on time for Christmas Eve. A lucky driver rejoices: “It’s party time! New Year’s Eve will be well under way, but at least I’m home, it’s great”.

But the race against time was tough. Not all of them have been able to get tested and still do not know when they will be able to return. They would be around 6,000 truckers pending. “I had to ration my water, I have no more food, I have never experienced a situation like this”, testifies one of them. “I don’t even feel like it’s Christmas Eve, I feel alone without my family”, confides a second. Ferries will bring some drivers back to Calais (France).