The British Conservative Party opened this Friday a frantic campaign to find a successor to the resigned Prime Minister Liz Truss, with the possibility of a return of Boris Johnson, who already has his first support, but also a tenacious opposition.

The current British minister for relations with Parliament, Penny Mordaunt, became the first candidate this Friday declared to replace Truss, who resigned on Thursday after just 44 days in office marked by an economic crisis triggered especially by his own decisions.

“I am a candidate to be the head of the Conservative Party and prime minister, to unite our country, fulfill our commitments and win the next legislative elections,” Mordaunt, 49, a former defense and international trade minister, wrote on Twitter.

If the candidacy of Mourdant – who fought for the position when Truss was elected – was expected, the big surprise is the possible return of the previous prime minister, Boris Johnsonwhich is on all the front pages of the press and is beginning to gain strength.

Johnson, forced to announce his resignation in July after a series of scandals, adds several supports and continues to be very popular in the party’s bases.

Business Minister Jacob Rees-Mogg was the first member of the current government to support it. Then came Defense Secretary Ben Wallace, who said he thinks Boris is the right man.

“At the moment, I would lean towards Boris Johnson,” he said on television, although he added that the former prime minister still has “some questions” to answer about his three-year term.

One of Johnson’s possible contenders is his former finance minister, Rishi Sunak, who hastened his departure from power by resigning from the cabinet.

The political portal Guido Fawkes, which closely follows the support of the deputies for each possible candidate, registered until Friday afternoon 73 “votes” for Sunak, 61 for Johnson and 21 for Mordaunt.

This will be the procedure to choose the successor or successor of Liz Truss:

Penny Mordaunt, the first candidate to succeed Truss.

The endorsement of the deputies

The resignation of British Prime Minister Liz Truss forces a new internal election in the Conservative Party, so that his successor is appointed no later than next Friday, a very short term that imposes an accelerated process.

Thus, the Conservative Party has set a higher threshold of parliamentary endorsements to be able to stand for election: you must obtain the support of 100 Conservative MPs before Monday at 2 pm local time.

“A threshold that can be reached by any serious candidate” capable of “winning”, explained Thursday Graham Brady, head of the powerful “1922 Committee” in charge of the internal organization of the party.

As the Conservatives have 357 MPs, in no case can there be more than three candidates authorized to compete.

Possible vote of the deputies

If there are three candidates, a vote reserved only for Conservative Party deputies will be organized to eliminate one of them.

The vote would be held on Monday between 3:30 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. local time and the result would be announced at 6:00 p.m.

Then, an “indicative vote” that reflects the preference of the deputies between the two finalists is scheduled between 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. and the result will be announced at 9:00 p.m. (20:00 GMT).

This stage leaves time for those who obtained less support to withdraw their candidacy if they so wish.

After the resignation of David Cameron for the victory of the “Yes” in the referendum on Brexit in 2016, Theresa May won after the abandonment of her rival Andrea Leadsom, without the need to go through an election by the base of the party.

Party grassroots vote

In the event that both candidates remain after consultation with the deputies, it would be up to the 170,000 members of the Conservative Party to have the last word and elect the new head of government.

This is an electorate that is older, more masculine and whiter than the entire British electorate. And he does not necessarily have the same aspirations as the party’s deputies.

This past summer, the 142,000 voters chose Liz Truss, when party MPs clearly preferred her opponent, former Finance Minister Rishi Sunak.

The vote of the party members would take place online, until 11:00 local time on Friday, October 28. The announcement of the result will take place later, the same day.

In any case, whoever assumes the reins of the country faces a party weighed down by divisions, with the opposition at the top of the polls and a serious economic crisis, with chaos in the markets and inflation reaching its highest in decades. .

INTERNATIONAL WRITING*

*With information from AFP and EFE

