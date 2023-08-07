In the autumn, the UK will start issuing 100 new licenses for oil and gas exploration in the North Sea, in Scotland. The Government affirms that, in this way, the country would be less dependent on energy from other nations such as Russia. A move that has been classified as controversial when the world seeks to end the use of fossil fuels.

The by-elections in England, just a few weeks ago, left a bittersweet taste for both the Government and the Labor Party, the largest opposition party, which hopes to come to power in 2024.

For the government, the results are not entirely bleak: it lost two seats in former Tory territories, but retained the seat in former Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Parliament in Uxbridge and South Ruslip, on the outskirts of London. There the voters did not vote in favor of the Conservatives, but to punish Labor.

The discomfort came from the expansion of the Ultra Low Emissions Zone (ULEZ) with which, since August 29, all cars that are considered polluting (older than 16 years) will have to pay 16 dollars to be able to mobilize from the suburbs to central London.

After Labor’s defeat, for not conquering Boris Johnson’s area of ​​influence —in the midst of the economic crisis and because of his personal scandals that forced him to resign— the head of that party, Keir Starmerannounced a revision to its policies.

Days later, the Supreme Court cleared the way for the mayor of London, Sadik Khanto expand the collection.

My decision to expand the ULEZ wasn’t easy, but it’s a decision I remain committed to. Cleaning up our toxic air cannot wait. That’s why today I’m announcing that £2k will be available to all Londoners with non-compliant cars to switch to greener, less-polluting vehicles. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/40T2c2vSao — Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan (@MayorofLondon) August 4, 2023



These two scenarios, with the majority British parties, show that the environment became the queen of chess that they move at their convenience, one year before the general elections.

London, at the center of the environmental debate

The Conservative Party has promised that if it wins the Mayor of London in 2024, it will remove the ULEZ.

After Labor’s failure, the mayor of London, who is also seeking re-election, announced financial subsidies for individuals and micro-enterprises.

The Labor Party is aware that, without modifying this policy, its majority victory in London would have been in jeopardy.

The ULEZ, which will be fully extended in 2024, will play a determining role in both the national and local campaign, but not because the quality of the air that millions of people breathe and the environment are being given the place they deserve, but because It is used at convenience: for or against.

Demonstrators hold banners as they protest against the extension of London’s Ultra Low Emissions Zone (ULEZ), outside the Royal Courts of Justice, Britain’s Supreme Court, in central London on July 28, 2023. © Henry Nicols / AFP

“The general elections will not be contested on single issues. Backtracking may discourage some green voters from voting tactically in the upcoming election. ULEZ is not a big problem in central London, but it could be a problem in some seats,” says Jill Rutter of the Institute for Government.

For her part, fellow analyst Sophie Stowers, from UK in a Changing Europe, affirms that London “is generally quite safe for Labour”, and they will try to keep the ‘Tory’ seats on the outskirts of the city.

“However, Labour’s priority is seats outside of London, where they won’t be hampered by local issues,” Stowers says.

Is the air quality in London staggering?

Climate expert Hirra Khan Adeogun, co-director of climate at Possible, explains that the ULEZ has been beneficial in improving the city’s air quality.

If you look at the data published by Imperial College London on the existing ULEZ, which covers inner London, we see that it has reduced the emissions that made our air so dirty. As a result, hospital admissions for respiratory problems have also decreased, notes Khan Adeogun.

He adds that “a few hundred votes in a by-election cannot be allowed to turn the whole the net zero agenda in a great political football. Polls in London show that more people support ULEZ expansion than oppose it, and other traffic calming measures also garner high levels of support: 58% of Londoners now support LTN (Low Traffic Neighborhood)”.

The mayor of London has promised that the city will be zero carbon emissions by 2030.

More licenses, less conscience

From Abeerden in Scotland, known both as the oil capital of the UK and of Europe, the Prime Minister, Rishi Sunakaffirmed that this policy will create at least 20 thousand new jobs, in a region whose economy depends highly on this industry.

“The decision has been widely criticized for being incompatible with the zero emissions commitment and will confirm the opinion of those who think that the government is lukewarm in addressing climate change. But the government argues that it’s not about how much oil and gas the UK uses, but where it comes from, arguing that it’s a lower carbon alternative and an energy supply,” Rutter explains.

To qualify the controversy of the announcement, the Government also committed to the million-dollar financing of two Acorn projects, also in Scotland and in the north of England, technology for capturing CO2 from the atmosphere and then storing it in the depths of the sea.

The Government affirms that, even granting these licenses, it will be able to meet the goal of zero carbon emissions by 2050. One that, according to Sunak, will be done “in a proportionate and pragmatic manner.”

Labour’s energy policy might as well have been written by Just Stop Oil. They’re even funded by the same person. And their policies would threaten both our energy security and jobs here in the UK. Today I took action to stop that from happening 👇🧵 pic.twitter.com/lr6CCAjYby —Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) July 31, 2023



However, environmental experts and advocates question the prime minister’s commitment against global warming.

According to environmental organizations, the Government would be contradicting its own policy, at a time when the effects of climate change are evident in Europe, with record temperatures, and locally, with a summer dominated by storms.

“If you continue to generate incentives with new licenses, you will be further and further away from being consistent with the 1.5 degree warming limit (stipulated in the Paris Agreement). If all the countries followed the current approach of the United Kingdom, the warming would reach up to 3 degrees”, warned the Secretary General of the CC35, Sebastián Navarro.

Politics vs. environment

The recent announcements of new hydrocarbon exploration licenses marked a clear difference between the dominant parties.

While the Conservatives, in the Government, seek to end the dependence of other countries on energy matters, Labor have promised that they will not issue new licences.

This is the guy who has led the UK to being the worst hit of any country in Western Europe by the energy crisis. 13 years of Conservative failure left this country exposed. Rather than learn his lesson from him, @RishiSunak is making the same mistake. Here’s why:https://t.co/4JntMzTUSU —Ed Miliband (@Ed_Miliband) July 31, 2023



“The big political difference is in Labour’s enthusiasm for expanding onshore wind, but whether they are prepared to go ahead where there is local opposition remains to be seen. The Conservatives may well try to exploit the costs and impact of Labor politics in elections,” says Rutter.

One year after the general elections in the United Kingdom, the majority political parties have found in climate change and environmental protection issues that mobilize the electorate, but that should even transcend the political campaign.