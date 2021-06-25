Trouble in sight for the British Minister of Health Matt Hancock immortalized with his alleged lover in the corridors of the ministry in Whitehall. The images were released this morning by the Sun and would date back to last month. Matt Hancock is seen with his advisor during the lockdown decreed by the same head of the ministry that prohibited extra family contacts to contain the pandemic.

The man who handled the pandemic in Britain is filmed grabbing and kissing his closest advisor, the 43-year-old millionaire lobbyist Gina Coladangelo: it is a scandal that in all likelihood will cost Hancock his seat but which risks destabilizing the entire government of Boris Johnson. The 42-year-old minister is married, as is his advisor.

Gina Coladangelo, married to fashion brand founder Oliver Bonas, three children, was appointed by Hancock as first unpaid advisor to the ministry last year, then non-executive director for £ 15,000 a year, Bloomberg reported. The two have known each other since their university days at Oxford.

The images are unmistakable and were taken by CCTV cameras: you can see the minister in his office checking the corridor outside before closing the door; after which Gina arrives and the two launch into a passionate embrace. According to the Sun, the relationship between the two was known to everyone in the ministry and was also commented on in chats on Whatsapp.

While Labor is demanding to shed light on a possible conflict of interest, members of the government dampen the controversy in the bud. Asked about the matter this morning, Transport Minister Grant Shapps said: “The private life of a person must remain private, we are in the 21st century”.