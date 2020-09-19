Boris Johnson and his government are under fire. The English Prime Minister arouses anger over his handling of the pandemic. In London, as in other cities in the United Kingdom, getting tested is a real obstacle course. Policarp Kidza, a father, has been trying to get an appointment for three days for his son who is showing symptoms.

“It would be fairer not to say anything to people, admit that there are not enough test centers and that the laboratories are overwhelmed”, he judges. Even more bizarre situation in the city of Sunderland: patients have been instructed to come to a parking lot to be tested, but the latter is simply… empty. “Looks like there is a big misfire there”, launches a man who wanted to be tested.

