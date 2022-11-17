British Chancellor of the Exchequer, jeremy huntannounced this Thursday a series of tax increases and cuts in public spending to generate 55,000 million pounds (about 63,000 million euros) in the next five years, in order to reduce the debt of the United Kingdom.

The Conservative minister presented in Parliament the long-awaited fiscal plan, with which the Government of Rishi Sunak expects to increase by about 25,000 million pounds (28,555 million euros) collection and cut spending by 30,000 million pounds (34,266 million euros).

The plan will be focused on three pillars: financial stability, economic growth and the protection of public services, said Hunt, who anticipated that the United Kingdom has already entered a recession.

Sunak, whose term will largely be judged by the success or failure of his economic plan, has made a 180-degree turn on fiscal policy from the Conservatives after his predecessor, Liz Truss, resigned in October in the wake of the turbulence in the financial markets caused by his fiscal program announced on September 23.

The Economy spokesperson for the opposition Labor Party, Rachel Reeves, blamed the “Tory” government the economic “mess” in which the United Kingdom finds itself.

“The disaster in which we find ourselves is the result of twelve weeks of conservative chaos but also twelve years of economic failure by the conservatives,” lamented Reeves, while blaming the government for “poor growth, low investment, wages tight and the collapse of public services.

These are the main points of the plan, intended to inject confidence in the financial markets after the chaos caused by the former “Tory” executive of Liz Truss and address rising inflation, in a context of recession.

taxes and income

– The annual income threshold is lowered from 150,000 (171,000 euros) to 125,140 pounds (143,240 euros) the highest band of income tax will be paid, 45%.

– The proportion of tax-free earnings is frozen for at least two years, in order to include more taxpayers. it also freezes the non-taxable range of social security contributions and property transfer taxwhile that of dividends and capital gains is reduced.

– The temporary tax on the extraordinary profits of oil and gas companies is raised from 25 to 35% and a provisional rate of 45% is imposed on those surpluses for energy generators.

– Town halls may increase municipal taxes by up to 5%against a current high of 3%.

– Aid for the energy bill is reduced, to a lesser extent for the most vulnerable.

– Social subsidies and pensions will rise by 10.1% next year, in line with inflation (measured last September).

– The minimum interprofessional wage for those over 23 years of age is raised from 9.5 pounds (10.8 euros) to 10.42 pounds (11.91 euros) per hour from April.

investment and spending

The current state investment plans will be maintained until 2025, but lThen (after the next general elections) it will grow “at a slower pace”.

– In England, the budget for the national health system (NHS) will grow by 3,300 million pounds (3,771 million euros) per year for the next two years and by 2,300 million pounds (2,627 million euros) for Education .

– The defense budget remains at 2% of gross domestic product (GDP), the NATO target but less than what was previously committed, and the international cooperation budget remains at 0.5% of GDP introduced in the pandemic , instead of the previous 0.7%.

a year of recession

Based on data from the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), which oversees public accounts, Hunt said that inflation may stand at 9.1% this year but will drop to 7.4% in 2023, while that the gross domestic product (GDP) will grow 4.2% in 2022 but will fall 1.4% in 2023.

Nevertheless, GDP will rise again in 2024 to 1.3%, 2.6% in 2025 and 2.7% the following year, according to OBR calculations.

In order to deal with the high level of indebtedness, which Hunt linked to the job protection measures that had to be taken during the pandemic and the war in Ukraine -ignoring the effects on the sovereign debt of the Truss plan-, the Government has marked a gradual reduction.

Thus, Hunt estimated that the United Kingdom will be in debt this fiscal year at 177,000 million pounds (201,780 million euros), which is equivalent to 7% of British GDP, while in 2024 the debt may be 140,000 million pounds ( 159,600 million euros) -5.5% of GDP-, but calculated that by 2027-28 it will be 2.4% of GDP.

Likewise, the accumulated debt of the United Kingdom will begin to decline, from 97.6% of GDP in the fiscal year 2025-26 to 97.3% in 2027-2028.

