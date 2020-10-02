The measures evoked by London on the issue of migrants are surprising. It’s a bit as if Boris Johnson and his Home Secretary, Priti Patel, wanted to make migrants completely invisible with some pretty incredible projects like, for example, sending migrants to islands in the South Atlantic, like the island of Saint Helena, or put these same migrants on disused ferries, at anchor, off the British coast.

There is also another idea, it would be to install wave machines in the Channel to push the fragile boats of migrants to the French coasts. These plans have created an uproar in the UK, it is not at all certain that they will be implemented, but it shows that in the fight against illegal immigration, the government is not setting itself any limits, explains the journalist for France Télévisions François Beaudonnet, from London, Friday 2 October.

