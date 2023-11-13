LONDON. Sensational return to government confirmed for David Cameron: the former prime minister – overwhelmed in 2016 by the result of the referendum on Brexit which he himself had called, only to then campaign for no and lose – was today designated Foreign Minister by Rishi Sunak, the man who last year took away the title of youngest prime minister in the modern history of the Kingdom. Cameron, Tory prime minister from 2010 to 2016, was at the same time urgently co-opted into the non-elective House of Lords: no longer being in Parliament – which is mandatory for members of the British government – since his resignation as MP 7 years ago.

James Cleverly has been appointed Home Secretary of the United Kingdom, replacing Suella Braverman, who was removed from her position today by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. The reports it Guardian quoting Downing Street. The Prime Minister’s Office has confirmed that Jeremmy Hunt will remain Chancellor of the Exchequer. To replace Cleverly as Foreign Minister, the quotations of former Prime Minister David Cameron, who was also received by Sunak today, are increasing.