In the United Kingdom, dozens of teachers are attacked each year by their pupil; one of the highest rates in Europe. Vincent Uzomah was a college physics teacher when he was stabbed in class four years ago by one of his students who was barely 14 years old. The professor thought he was going to die. He never thought he would face such violence one day. To fight against this growing threat, some schools have chosen to take matters into their own hands, and for example to offer self-defense courses for teachers.



On the course program: learn to manage the most threatening students. “Imagine he holds me by the collar, then you have to move his hand away from this area. It is not self-defense as we normally understand it. I don’t want to teach people to punch or kick. Rather, it is a matter of safely disengaging while doing the least possible harm to the student“, explains Doug Melia, specialist in the management of violence. After a few practical exercises, the teachers say they are more confident and reassured. But faced with the aggressive behavior of some students, schools go further by offering teachers to wear small cameras and filming the entire course.



The JT

The other subjects of the news