The Minister of the Interior of the United Kingdom, James Cleverly, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Rwanda, Vincent Biruta, signed this Tuesday in Kigali a new treaty to transfer the country African to migrants who enter British territory illegally, within London’s controversial plan to reduce immigration.

The objective of this pact is to legalize the program of the Government of the British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, to send asylum seekers to Rwanda, after the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom – the country’s highest court – considered it illegal last November.

“The new treaty we signed addresses all the concerns of the Supreme Court judges,” Cleverly said at a press conference in Kigali.

“We have worked closely with our Rwandan partners to ensure this is the case,” stressed the British Home Affairs Minister.

The head of Rwandan diplomacy also defended the new treaty “because we believe that we are doing the right thing to contribute to the solution of this global migration crisis.”

“It is no use continuing to criticize a country like Rwanda that is contributing to a solution while we do not address the root cause.” that produces these refugees (…). We were treated unfairly by international organizations, by the media, by the courts,” Biruta asserted.

Last month, the UK Supreme Court ruled that, in light of the evidence, There is a risk that asylum seekers sent to Rwanda may be in danger of being deported to their countries of origin.

James Cleverly speaks during a joint press conference with Rwanda’s foreign minister.

The ruling was a serious blow to the immigration policy of the British Conservative Government, since the Rwanda plan – started in April 2020, when Boris Johnson was prime minister – was basic to stop the increase in boats with migrants crossing the English Channel, between England and France.

The program had also had the support of the Government of Rwanda, which reiterated on several occasions that it remained “committed” to its controversial agreement with London.

Cleverly noted before traveling to Kigali that the Supreme Court “recognized that it is possible that changes may be made in the future to address the conclusions to which they arrived, and that is what we have proposed to do,” according to British media reports this Tuesday.

“Rwanda cares deeply about refugee rights,” he added.

Migrants picked up at sea while trying to cross the English Channel.

Since coming to power in 2000, Rwandan President Paul Kagame has achieved international recognition for his economic successes and the reconstruction of the country after the 1994 genocide.

However, Human rights organizations have denounced arbitrary detentions on numerous occasions and disappearances of dissidents at the hands of his Government.

Rwandan opponents have been killed or disappeared for reasons that critics have described as “political.”

EFE