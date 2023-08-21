United Kingdom, Charles thinks of William for the throne. He doesn’t want me to wait too long like he did

Bomb from Buckingham Palaceking Carlo would be considering the possibility of abdicate. A source close to the sovereign tells the Sunday Times and the most authoritative English Sunday newspaper reports the news prominently on the front page. Charles III – we read in Repubblica – will be a “interim king“, a hinge between past and future, leaving to his son Williamwhen it’s his turn to ascend to the throne, the task of radically renewing and modernizing the British monarchy. The indiscretion does not add whether this “interim” role also includes the plan for Charles to abdicate, at a certain point in his reign: but it is a possibility That could materializeif the father wants to avoid his heir having to wait too long to have the crown on his head, as happened to him.

WilliamIndeed, he is already 41 years old. Charles is 74, but having had a mother, Queen Elizabeth, who lived to be 96, and a father, Prince Philip, who made it nearly 100, he can expect to reign for another two decades or even for a quarter of a century: in this case William would become king after 60-65 years. Without that youthful image that now distinguishes him thanks to his wife Kate and three young children George, Charlotte and Louis.

