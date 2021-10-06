The letter from Queen Elizabeth II to Umberto Bossi has reached the Senate. A letter on Buckingham Palace letterhead, signed by Andrew Paterson, director of operations, office of His Majesty’s private secretary. “The Queen has asked me to thank her for her thoughtful message of affection that she sent her on the occasion of the death of Her Majesty’s beloved husband, the Duke of Edinburgh,” reads the text. “The Queen was impressed with the messages received and is very grateful for your kind words,” Paterson writes.

