It’s official since Sunday February 14: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expecting their second child. “It’s a Valentine’s Day gift that reminds of another: 37 years ago, Diana announced that she was pregnant with Harry. Yesterday, a black and white photo of the couple, all smiles, was released. It is precisely this cliché that made the front page of the British press this morning“, reports journalist Matthieu Boisseau live from London.



The Times explains that the sex of the baby is not yet known, nor the term of pregnancy, “but given Meghan Markle’s belly the pregnancy is undoubtedly already several months advanced“, adds the journalist. The couple live in California (United States). Last November, Meghan Markle had announced having miscarried during a previous pregnancy and her testimony had moved British. “It had been hailed as a courageous act on a subject still too often considered a taboo“, concludes the journalist.

