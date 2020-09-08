A Boris Johnson floating in his shirt, visibly thinner and strolling briskly along with his canine, it’s with this video worthy of an commercial for diets that the British Prime Minister launched his nice plan towards weight problems, him who has been significantly affected by the coronavirus. “Once I was admitted to intensive care, I used to be actually obese! Scale back your weight and shield your well being, you’ll shield the UK healthcare system “, he mentioned. Boris Johnson desires to place his nation on a weight-reduction plan as a result of the UK is now the nation most affected by obese in Europe. Greater than six in ten adults have too excessive a physique mass index.

The federal government is stepping up the measures: a ban on placing very fatty, very candy and really salty merchandise on the head of the gondola in supermarkets, additionally a ban on “one purchased, one provided” promotion on the sort of merchandise. Eating places may even have to offer the variety of energy of their menus. Boris Johnson lastly encourages medical doctors to prescribe train to their sufferers and tries to steer by instance.