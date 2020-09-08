A Boris Johnson floating in his shirt, visibly thinner and walking briskly with his dog, it is with this video worthy of an advertisement for diets that the British Prime Minister launched his great plan against obesity, him who has been greatly affected by the coronavirus. “When I was admitted to intensive care, I was really overweight! Reduce your weight and protect your health, you will protect the UK healthcare system “, he said. Boris Johnson wants to put his country on a diet because the UK is now the country most affected by overweight in Europe. More than six in ten adults have too high a body mass index.

The government is stepping up the measures: a ban on putting very fatty, very sweet and very salty products at the head of the gondola in supermarkets, also a ban on “one bought, one offered” promotion on this type of item. Restaurants will also have to give the number of calories in their menus. Boris Johnson finally encourages doctors to prescribe exercise to their patients and tries to lead by example.

