Charles III will be officially crowned in London in two weeks, in a ceremony steeped in tradition, but one that the British king wants to be simpler and more modern than that of Elizabeth II 70 years ago. And it arouses much less interest.

His coronation, on May 6 at Westminster Abbey in front of 2,000 guests including heads of state, crowned heads and members of civil society, will take place eight months after he took the throne on the death of his mother, who reigned for seven decades. .

The coronation of the very young Elizabeth II in 1953 had 8,000 guests, an 18th century carriage and lasted three hours.

That of Charles III, 74 years old and who replaced his mother for a long time, will be limited to just over an hour and will have modern elements, such as a climate-controlled carriage and vegan oil.

But if the coronation of Elizabeth II was watched by the BBC by 27 million of the then 36 million Britons, now 64% say they are not interested, according to a poll by YouGov.

In a UK in the midst of a crisis, with inflation not falling below 10%, another survey showed that for 51% of Britons the ceremony should not be paid with public money.

There will be “no extravagance or excess”, promised Cabinet Minister Oliver Dowden. But “it’s a wonderful time in our history and people wouldn’t want to see us skimp,” he added.

Charles III, whose role is purely ceremonial and without political power, comes to the throne in a UK with multiple challenges. Among them, separatist aspirations in two of his nations – Scotland and Northern Ireland – and the review of the colonial and slavery past, which led the new king to support an investigation into the role of the monarchy in the slave trade.

In this context, the anti-monarchist group Republic is planning a protest in central London on the day of the coronation.

“A coronation is a celebration of hereditary power and privilege, it has no place in modern society,” said its president, Graham Smith.

– Harry without Meghan –

But what seems to interest public opinion the most is the presence of Prince Harry among the guests.

After hurling harsh criticisms of the monarchy in a Netflix documentary and an explosive memoir, Charles III’s youngest son, 38, will attend the ceremony alone.

His wife Meghan, who came to accuse an unidentified member of the royal family of racism, will stay with the children in California, where the couple have lived since abandoning the monarchy in 2020.

The coronation itself will begin in the morning with a carriage procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey. There, Charles III will be sworn in before being anointed by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, on his hands, head and chest.

Then you will receive the royal attributes: Edward’s 17th century mantle, orb, scepter and crown, adapted for the occasion.

Camilla, 75, whom he married a second time in 2005, will be crowned with the crown of Queen Mary, grandmother of Elizabeth II.

A further procession, accompanied by 4,000 soldiers in full uniform, will take them back to the palace, where they will greet the crowd and watch an aerial parade.