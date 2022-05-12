According to the Metropolitan Police, at least 100 fines would have been sent in the midst of an investigation into the possible breach of the confinement rules, imposed after the Covid-19 pandemic, by the British authorities. Unlike what happened in April, Prime Minister Boris Johnson would not have received a new notification.

The investigations, and the sanctions for having breached the isolation rules in Downing Street and Whitehall, are maintained.

On May 12, sources from the London Metropolitan Police announced that another 50 new offenses had been sent to people involved in the so-called ‘Partygate’, a name given to a series of social events held at the official residence during the strictest period of the confinement due to the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, arrives with Conservative Member of Parliament for Stoke on Trent North, Jonathan Gullis, for a regional cabinet meeting at Middleport Pottery, UK, on ​​Thursday, May 12, 2022. © Oli Scarff / AP

Previously, the security agency had indicated that a total of 50 sanctions for the aforementioned case had been sent. These were distributed with 20 at the end of March and 30, which were announced in April.

But, after a pause in the investigations due to the municipal elections, the agency updated the investigations detailing that the number of fixed infractions had reached one hundred.

“The investigation into the Whitehall and Downing Street Covid-19 rule breaches has made over 100 referrals for Fixed Fine Notices (FPNs) to the ACRO Criminal Records Office,” read part of the statement issued. by the London police.

According to the British media ‘The Guardian’, the investigations are ongoing, so it is possible that new sanctions will be announced in the coming days. The authorities are focused on the details, and the people who participated, in at least 12 events held in that period. At the moment, the group of investigators and detectives are collecting and analyzing new evidence.

“These references have continued to be made throughout the period since our last update on Tuesday, April 12, and the investigation is still active,” adds the text of the police agency, in which it does not detail who the sanction would have been imposed on.

Boris Johnson out of the second list

Downing Street, regarding the new list of notifications, has indicated that the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, is not among those who have received a new sanction.

It is worth remembering that, in April, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, along with his wife Carrie and Finance Minister Rishi Sunak, were fined for attending a party in the cabinet room in June 2020, on the occasion of the birthday Johnson’s number 56.

Back then, they were handed a £50 penalty for having attended a party on June 19. In this way, Johnson became the first British prime minister to receive a sanction for breaking the law.

On May 12, when asked about the new penalty list, Johnson denied that he or his wife had received a ticket. Additionally, during a television interview, the British prime minister indicated that he will not refer to the case until the investigation is concluded.

“As soon as I have anything else to say about it, you’ll be one of the first to know,” the prime minister said.

Johnson’s popularity affected by scandal

Despite the situation, the prime minister has maintained his refusal to resign from office, but he has been affected. A fact that became evident during the municipal elections held at the beginning of the month, when his party lost a significant number of seats.

Despite apologies, and claims that “it did not occur to him at the time, or later, that his attendance at the celebration might constitute a breach of the rules”, the opposition continues to call for his resignation.

When it became known about a new number of tickets sent by the police, some representatives of the Labor Party spoke out.

“Boris Johnson’s Downing Street has reached 100 fixed-fine notices for his parties. He has amassed the dubious distinction of receiving more fines under the Prime Minister’s watch than anywhere else. Boris Johnson made the rules and then broke them at a record scale. The UK deserves better, said Angela Rayner, deputy Labor leader.

Needless to say, Rayner, along with Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer, is under investigation by Durham Police over a party event that may have broken the rules in April 2021.

Starmer has described the situation as a “smear” of the conservatives while, together with Rayner, has indicated that he would resign if he is fined by force.

According to the British media ‘Sky News’, Johnson, despite the resignation of many members of his party, has taken a certain air due to his position in the midst of the war between Russia and Ukraine, but a new fine could change again the position of those who support him.

With Reuters, AFP and British media