A perfect storm it is about to break down on United Kingdom. The much feared recession will arrive in 2023. The confirmation comes directly from the British Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt. Presenting the autumn budget law of the government of Rishi SunakHunt cited the new estimates of the Obr on 2023 which expect a contraction in growth of 1.4%. Added to this is a maxi plan of 55 billion of pounds to “cover the hole in the accounts”, between tax increases And public spending cuts.

“The United Kingdom is now in a recession, like other countries,” said Hunt, referring to new estimates by the OBR, the body that provides independent analyzes of the UK’s public finances, which predict a 4.2% growth in 2022 (above the 3.8% expected in March), but one contraction in 2023 by 1.4% to then rise by 1.3%, 2.6% and 2.7% in the following three years. The inflation rate will settle at 9.1% this year and it will drop to 7.4% next year.

These estimates, explained Hunt explaining the budget law in Parliament, “confirm that our actions today will contribute to a sharp drop in inflation starting from the middle of next year”. The incidence of public debt on GDP of the UK will reach 97.6% on the 2025-2026 fiscal year, well over 80.9% from the previous forecast, which was in March, and will remain almost unchanged at 97.3% on 2027-2028.

United Kingdom, taxes on people, businesses and public spending: the plan announced by Hunt

The floor announced by Minister Hunt concerns 45% tax increases and 55% spending cuts spread over the next few years. Specifically, as far as the personal taxes, the government will freeze tax credits until April 2028 and reduce the threshold for applying the top 45% rate from £150,000 to £125,140, ​​so more taxpayers will pay it. Those on incomes of £150,000 or more will pay just over £1,200 more a year.

“Although my decisions today involve a substantial tax increasewe have not raised the main tax rates, and taxes as a percentage of GDP will only increase by 1% over the next five years,” Hunt said. The previous administration of Prime Minister Liz Truss had sought to abolish the rate entirely maximum The amount that shareholders can also be reduced earn dividends without paying taxesfrom the current level of £2,000 ($2,366) to £1,000 next year and £500 from 2024. As electric cars become more widespread, they will no longer be exempt from car tax from April 2025.

on corporate taxes, UK energy company profit tax to rise to 35% from January next year until March 2028. Hunt also announced a new temporary 45% tax on electricity generators, designed to hit the profits made from low-carbon generators. Together, these measures will secure £14bn in revenue. The threshold for employers to pay social security contributions will be frozen until April 2028. Hunt has said he will reduce the tax rates for companies, but that it will begin a reassessment of business properties starting in April to make sure the tax reflects the value of the properties.

Finally, the government spending will grow, but more slowly than the economyHunt said. The current projected increases to departmental budgets will be cash protected until 2024/25, which means a big cut in real terms with inflation this high. There Overall spending on public services will continue to grow in real terms for the next five years. The Chancellor of the Exchequer confirmed the increase from next April of pensions and social benefits in line with inflation, in compliance with the Tory election promises. It also comes increased the minimum wage by 9.7%, bringing it to 10.42 pounds per hour, and targeted welfare interventions are introduced, such as a ceiling on subsidized rents which cannot rise above 7% in 2023-24.

