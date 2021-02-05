In the United Kingdom, injections of the vaccine against Covid-19 take place in cathedrals, to the sound of the organ, in supermarkets, very close to shelves, or in cinemas, between ticket machines and pop corn. The government relies on these mass vaccination centers to carry out its campaign. But some are unexpected, such as the one installed in a London cricket stadium since mid-January. In the reception room, the doses have taken the place of glasses of champagne. “This is really what we were looking for, space with good ventilation, and easy access for people“, explains Doctor Saul Kaufman, in charge of the center.

For the physician, mass immunization centers make it easier to deliver doses to one location, making it faster to record and manage vaccines. Patients can make an appointment at a welcoming place near their home. The authorities have anticipated: from DIY stores to racetracks, including nightclubs, these private structures have often been contacted before the delivery of vaccines in order to organize themselves.