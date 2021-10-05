By 2035, the United Kingdom only wants to produce electricity from renewable and nuclear sources. That is in plans of the government of Prime Minister Boris Johnson. The country is grappling with an energy crisis that has pushed gas and electricity prices to record highs. Minister Kwasi Kwarteng of Economic Affairs came up with plans to further reduce dependence on fossil fuels. He argued at a Conservative Party conference that nuclear power should be part of the energy mix. The government aims to fund at least one large-scale nuclear project by 2025. However, agreement with the French nuclear power plant producer EDF has not yet been reached. (ANP)

A version of this article also appeared in NRC in the morning of October 5, 2021