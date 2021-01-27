More than 100,000 people have died from Covid-19 in the UK. On Tuesday January 26, Prime Minister Boris Johnson offered his condolences to the families of the victims: “It is difficult to take the measure of all the pain this grim statistic represents. I am deeply sorry for each of the lives lost. Of course, as Prime Minister, I take all the responsibility for what was done by the government”.

The country becomes the first in Europe to pass this tragic threshold of 100,000 deaths. It is now the one with one of the highest mortalities per million inhabitants in the world. These statistics highlight the government’s mistakes in managing the epidemic. Despite a third confinement, the United Kingdom is unable to emerge from this crisis caused by the English variant. Regarding vaccination, by March all vulnerable Britons and those over 50 should receive their first injection.

