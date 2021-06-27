He resisted for 24 hours, then had to resign: Matt Hancock left his post as Minister of Health. What overwhelmed him was not the management of the Covid epidemic in the United Kingdom, but a fiery kiss with collaborator Gina Coladangelo, hit on the front page by the Sun. When the scandal came to light, Hancock tried to deflate the story , apologizing for not respecting the rules of social distancing: the photo dates back to May 6, when citizens had to avoid physical contact with people not belonging to their circle.

Boris Jonhnson accepts his resignation

An apology accepted by Prime Minister Boris Johnson who, despite being under pressure, yesterday confirmed his confidence in his minister, who has often ended up on the grill recently. But faced with the mounting of the story, Hancock could not help but resign. “The last thing I want is for my private life to distract attention from the one goal that is taking us out of this crisis,” he said, referring to the vaccination campaign.

The kiss with the lover betrays the UK Minister of Health

“I want to reiterate my apologies for breaking the rules and apologize to my family and loved ones for letting them go through this. Labor opposition also for the opaque appointment of Coladangelo to lead his team of consultants.