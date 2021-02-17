Solidarity is being organized in the United Kingdom. In his studio in London, Sean Rodrigo is working to create several mini wooden food banks. Once made, they are set up in several places in his neighborhood. The inhabitants are free to come and drop off what they want. “I thought it was a good way to collect non-perishable food for a good cause”, confides the artist. “There are more and more people who need help supplementing the food they buy.”

Demand for food aid has exploded in the UK

When the mini-food banks are full, the PL84U Al-Suffa association then takes care of collecting all the cans and redistributing them to those who need them. A vital need in a country where the demand for food aid has exploded since the start of the Covid-19 epidemic. In the UK, between April and September 2020, 1.2 million packages were distributed by the Trussel Trust food bank, a quarter more than the previous year.