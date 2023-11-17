«A military officer told me that there were only two types of women in Defense: whores, who were powerful, and mummies, who were completely useless. And that I would have to decide what I would be if I planned to make a career in defense.”

“I am often the only woman in the room and on almost every occasion men comment on what I wear, how I smell and, if I am wearing a skirt or dress, they often comment: ‘you have legs!’” It all started when I first joined the Ministry of Defense as a junior officer. These behaviors always made me feel at a disadvantage compared to others in the room. I spent a long period of time never wearing skirts or dresses, toning down the colors I wore and trying to be simple so that I blended in, rather than stood out – all in the hope that people would take me seriously.”

«When I joined the department, there was an equal mix of men and women in the program. Most of the men are still at the Ministry of Defense. I’m the only woman left. Every single woman who left before me blamed their decision to leave on the culture here…It’s a damning accusation, and a colossal waste of the Department of Defense’s investment in talent. ».

These are just some of the complaints published by Guardian and collected by 60 civil servants working at the headquarters of the British Ministry of Defence. These are sexual assaults, harassment and abuse of male colleagues, often soldiers, which are the rule in a work environment defined as “toxic and hostile”. In the exclusive letter the women speak of sexual advances and unwanted attention, repeated groping in MoD offices, blackmail and behavior “which would be considered inappropriate in public life, but which is tolerated by the Ministry of Defence”. «I avoid walking alone through the Pillared Hall – we read in one of the testimonies which refers to the vastness of the main building of the Ministry of Defense in Whitehall -. Groups of men staring are horrible.”

39.8% of the civilian personnel of the Ministry of Defense are women, but among the military the percentage is much lower: 11.4%. And it is not the only crisis that has engulfed the Ministry of Defense. Earlier this month, a report on the Red Arrowsthe Royal Air Force aerobatic squadron, concluded that “over time the flourishing of an unacceptable culture of sexism, harassment and bullying has been legitimised”.

The House of Commons Defense Subcommittee’s examination into the lives of women in the armed forces concluded with a terrifying finding: one in ten women interviewed spoke of gang rape, sex in exchange for promotions or career advancements and trophies or competitions for bag the womenliterally «packing women».

The suicide of 19-year-old gunner Jaysley Beck

A 19-year-old gunner, Jaysley Beck, is believed to have killed herself at Larkhill Camp, Wiltshire, in December 2021 following ongoing sexual harassment from her boss, who allegedly tried, persistently and unsuccessfully, to start a relationship with her: he sent her more than 3,500 WhatsApp messages and voice messages.

Nine rapes have been reported at Harrogate military college, which prepares 16 and 17-year-old boys and girls for careers in the British Army. One of the instructors, Corporal Simon Bartramwas sentenced in January this year to 20 months’ detention following a court-martial conviction of sexual assault and eight counts “of disgraceful cruel or indecent conduct.”

The response of the Ministry of Defense

Many women in service say they have no confidence in the complaints system set up by the Ministry and say it is not independent, despite its promises. To the revelations published by Guardianresponded with “we are deeply concerned about it, we are working on it”.

The ambition of the British Ministry of Defense would be to increase the number of women recruited into the army so as to also change its sick and sexist culture, with the aim of reaching 30% by 2030. This is an ambitious goal and probably also very difficult to achieve, even more so after the testimonies began to reveal all its shadows.