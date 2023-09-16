An unprecedented leak of the greenhouse gas methane, a substance which has a devastating effect on global warming, has been spotted from space in the UK. The leak, detected by satellite, occurred over three months from a gas main operated by Wales and West Utilities: enough gas was released into the atmosphere to heat 7,500 homes for a year. Methane gas has 28 times the atmospheric warming potential of carbon dioxide and is responsible for about 30% of global temperature increases.

The Cheltenham leak, revealed exclusively to the BBC, was discovered in March by the University of Leeds with the help of specialized satellites. Emily Dowd, a researcher at the School of Earth and Environment and the National Center for Earth Observations, was working to study satellite images and assess methane leaks from landfills. So she noticed the distinctive sign of a methane leak a few kilometers away, coming from a pipeline owned by Wales and West Utilities.

After discovering the leak, Dowd collaborated with GHGSat – whose satellites provided the original images – for further detections from space, while a team from Royal Holloway University took care of the ground-based measurements. “Finding this leak,” Dowd told the BBC, “makes you wonder how many others there are out there. We need to search a little deeper using all the technologies at our disposal.”