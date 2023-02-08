A flurry of sexual harassment complaints at McDonald’s in the UK. There is talk of over a thousand who forced the giant that fries England to prepare an equality contract between employees with a policy linked to very stringent compliance which must be signed by all employees.

Under the legal settlement with the Equalities and Human Rights Commission, the heads of the fast food company in Britain have entered into legal commitments to deal with what were reported to be more than 1,000 complaints from staff over the workplace behavior.

All McDonald’s restaurants will be required to sign this agreement (under the terms of the Equality Act 2010) which includes requiring anti-harassment training for chain employees and introducing training for managers to “promptly identify areas of risk” and “take steps to prevent sexual harassment”.