The British authority responsible for managing the UK government's debts changed the date for Gilts auctions in March. The reason is to not coincide with the budget announcement by the Minister of Finance, which will take place on March 6th.

The Debt Management Office has announced that the auction for Gilts maturing in three years has been moved from March 6th to March 5th. The dates of two other long-term bond auctions were also changed, from March 5 to March 19; and from March 19th to March 26th.



