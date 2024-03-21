Rate has remained at the same level since August 2023; annual inflation was 3.4% in February

The Bank of England announced this Thursday (21 March 2024) that interest rates in the United Kingdom would be maintained at 5.25%. The rate has remained at the same level since August, when there was the last increase. Here's the complete (PDF – 196 kB, in English). According to the report, monetary policy “it will have to remain restrictive for long enough” for inflation to return to the 2% target. The annual rate in the UK slowed to 3.4% in February.