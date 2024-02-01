Rate remains at the same level since August; annual inflation was 4% in December 2023

O Bank of England announced this Thursday (Feb 1, 2024) the maintenance of UK interest rates at 5.25%. The rate has remained at the same level since August, when there was the last increase. According to the report, the British monetary policy committee analyzed the need for “more evidence” that indicate a drop in inflation for a reduction in interest rates. Here's the complete (PDF – 171 kB, in English). Annual inflation in the UK slowed down to 4% in December 2023. The Bank of England's aim is to achieve the target of 2% per year.