The British are not except for a paradox. “If you walk the streets of London, you have the feeling that the coronavirus does not exist, because here, almost no one wears a mask”, describes François Beaudonnet, live from the capital of the United Kingdom, Sunday, September 27, for the 20 Hours.

However, the evolution of the epidemic across the Channel is not reassuring. “The second wave is present throughout the country, with local reconfigurations everywhere, for example in Cardiff, the capital of Wales where it is no longer possible to enter or leave the city”, indicates the journalist. In Manchester, too, since Saturday, September 26, 1,700 students have been confined inside their university residences. “The question is whether they will be able to go home for Christmas in three months”, concludes the correspondent.