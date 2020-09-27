The opposition party has regained the confidence of selectors since the arrival of moderate Keir Starmer. Labor is 3 points ahead of the Conservatives in an Opinium poll for “The Observer”.

A spectacular comeback. In the United Kingdom, the British Labor Party is ahead of the Conservative Party for the first time since Boris Johnson came to power in July 2019, according to an Opinium poll published on Sunday September 27 in The Observer, the Sunday edition of Guardian.

The opposition party, which has recovered since the arrival at its head of the Europhile and moderate Keir Starmer in April, is ahead of the Tories by three points, at 42% against 39%. Six months ago, at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, the management of which by the Johnson government is widely criticized, the Conservatives pranced ahead with a 26-point lead.

This is the first time since early July 2019 – when Theresa May resigned, swept away by the impossibility of getting her Brexit agreement passed in Parliament – that Labor has been in the lead. Mostly, “it is the first time since Boris Johnson became Prime Minister that Labor has overtaken the Conservatives in voting intentions “, underlined in the weekly of left Adam Drummond, associate director of Opinium. Keir Starmer had already obtained a better confidence rating than Boris Johnson.

More than half of those polled (55%) believe the Labor leader is ready to enter 10 Downing Street and 40% believe Labor is ready to form the next government. Boris Johnson pays in particular for his management of the Covid-19 crisis – which killed nearly 42,000 people, the heaviest toll in Europe – disapproved by 50% of those polled.

* The study was conducted from September 23 to 25 on a panel of 2,002 people.