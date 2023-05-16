King Charles does not know which residence to move to, but Buckingham Palace is not among the favourites

Are approximately 30 residences owned by Charles III, newly crowned king on May 6, between crown properties and private properties. And yet, despite such a huge variety of palaces and castles throughout the United Kingdom, it seems that the sovereign does not know exactly where to go to move. According to what is reported by theTake actionthe least likely of all is precisely Buckingham Palacethe palace that the whole world associates with the British royal family: the king would find it “too big and impersonal“, for this reason he could use the pretext of restructuring the building in order not to move there, or rather to use it only as an office and for receptions.

According to an authoritative historian of royal dynasties, Hugo Vickers, King Charles “will remain a Clarence Housewhich also the Queen Elizabeth wanted to do, but Winston Churchill made her go to Buckingham Palace”. It is no coincidence that at the moment the king’s staff is divided precisely between his two London residences. However, the king’s preference for smaller houses could also have repercussions on Balmoral.

In particular, among Scottish residences, Carlo has a soft spot for Birkhallthe cottage on the Balmoral estate, which has about eight bedrooms, also much loved by the queen mother and decidedly more intimate and cozy than Balmoral castle, which has 52 rooms. “She absolutely loves Birkhall” – explains a royal source – “I’d be amazed if he abandoned it. I think he’s much more likely to stay at Balmoral when there are visits from the prime minister, but treat it as an office, as he does with Buckingham Palace.”

