He King Charles III On Friday, he thanked the police for their actions during the recent clashes with groups of far right in the UK and contrasted violence encouraged by “the criminality of a few” to a society based on “mutual respect.”

According to the criteria of

The British sovereign, who had not yet commented on the racist and Islamophobic demonstrations that broke out ten days ago in the country, held telephone conversations with the Prime Minister, Keir Starmerand with police officers.

His Majesty hopes that the shared values ​​of mutual respect and understanding will continue to strengthen and unite the nation.

Charles III, who is currently on holiday in Scotland, expressed his “heartfelt thanks to the police and emergency services for all they are doing to restore peace in the areas affected by the unrest and violence,” a palace spokesman said. Buckingham.

The monarch said he had been “greatly encouraged by the many examples of community spirit, which countered the aggression and criminality of a few with the compassion and resilience of many,” the source added.

“His Majesty hopes that the shared values ​​of mutual respect and understanding will continue to strengthen and unite the nation,” he said.

Protesters gather for a counter-demonstration against an anti-immigration protest called by far-right activists. Photo:AFP Share

What is known about the wave of violence?

The wave of violence in the United Kingdom erupted on July 30 after the death of three girls in a stabbing in Southportin the north-west of England, and then the riots spread throughout the country.

The sovereign and Queen Camilla had quickly sent a message of condolence to the families of the victims of the attack. But no member of the royal family has spoken publicly since then about the week-long row, fuelled by online rumours about the identity of the stabbing suspect.

Although the British monarch is supposed to stay out of political matters, his silence began to provoke criticism, especially since Charles IIIwho returned to official duties in the spring after cancer treatment, often celebrates the diversity and multiculturalism of United Kingdom, as well as the benefits of legal immigration.